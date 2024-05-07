Suryakumar Yadav has to bat at No. 3 in T20 World Cup: Brian Lara

"My one advice, and I don't know if you're going to like it or not, but Sky has to bat at three. He just has to bat at three. He is one of the greatest T20 players in the game. And you speak to players like Sir Viv, and he will tell you he used to want to get out there in the middle," Lara said in an interaction with PTI editors at its headquarters which was facilitated by Star Sports.