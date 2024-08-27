Suryakumar Yadav ready to do the hard yards to reclaim India test spot

New Delhi: India's Twenty20 captain Suryakumar Yadav hopes a stint in first class cricket will improve his chances of reclaiming a spot in the test squad.

The 33-year-old plays a key role in India's white-ball squads and took over the T20 captaincy when Rohit Sharma quit the format after leading India to the World Cup title in June.

Suryakumar made his test debut against Australia last year but a groin injury and surfeit of middle-order options saw him slip down the pecking order.

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again," Suryakumar said on the sidelines of a domestic tournament on Monday.