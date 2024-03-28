Suryakumar Yadav set to miss few more IPL matches as he recovers from sports hernia surgery

New Delhi: World's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav will skip a few more IPL matches as he continues to recover from a sports hernia surgery with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) keeping a watch on his progress.

Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians, has been missing in action in the league and his team has lost both its matches so far.

"Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two," a BCCI source said.