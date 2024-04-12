Suryakumar's IPL blitz eases comeback concerns ahead of T20 World Cup

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav blew away the cobwebs with a rapid fifty in Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match to ease India's concerns over his return to action ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The top ranked batter in T20 Internationals, Suryakumar missed Mumbai's first three matches of the season as he completed his recovery from an ankle injury and a sports hernia operation.

The 33-year-old is virtually assured of his place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies but was out for a duck in his first match of the season against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.