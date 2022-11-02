T20 WC: Kohli drives India to 184/6 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli's another stunning knock of 64 runs in 44 balls takes India to 184 runs after 20 overs against Bangladesh in a crucial match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

K L Rahul (50 off 32) and Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16) also made good contribution to the competitive score.

A win for India over Bangladesh in a chilly, cold Adelaide will strengthen their quest to seal a semifinal spot. India and Bangladesh are level on four points in the Group 2 points table, with the former ahead on net run rate.

(With agency inputs)