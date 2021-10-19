T20 WC: Scotland eye spot in Super 12 in clash with Papua New Guinea

On a high after upsetting Bangladesh in their first match of ICC T20 World Cup, Scotland will be looking to keep up the winning ways when they take on Papua New Guinea in match five of the World Cup. A win should almost ensure Scotland a place in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Papua New Guinea’s T20 World Cup campaign was off to an inauspicious start as they lost their first match against Oman. A loss against Scotland would make their qualification for the next round an impossible task.

Scotland are ranked 14th while Papua New Guinea are ranked 18th on the ICC Men’s T20 rankings.

Head-to-head (last two matches)

Scotland wins: 2

Papua New Guinea: 0

Form Guide:

Scotland: W-L-W-L-L

Papua New Guinea: L-L-L-L-W

Pitch and conditions

If the opening two games of the T20 World Cup are taken into account then the pitch at Al Amerat would have something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. A total of 534 runs were scored and 25 wickets fell across the four innings in the matches between Papua New Guinea vs Oman and Scotland vs Bangladesh.

The afternoon will be sunny. The temperature would be around 33°C and humidity level would be 43 per cent.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Assad Vala, Chris Greaves, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Nosaina Pokana, Brad Wheal, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt

Impact player for Scotland

Chris Greaves: Chris Greaves had the night of his life against Bangladesh as he scored a brave 45 from 28 balls and then picked the wickets of Shakib AL Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. It was because of Greaves’ all-round show, that Scotland pulled off a stunning win over Bangladesh. Greaves would be high on confidence and Papua New Guinea players should be vary of the scot.

Impact player for Papua New Guinea

Asad Vala: Papua New Guinea batters struggled against the bowling of Oman but one batter who stood tall was their inspirational skipper Asad Vala. Despite the wickets tumbling regularly at one end, Vala maintained his cool and scored a fighting fifty to help his team post a respectable total. Vala has scored fifve T20 fifties.

