T20 World Cup 2024: American mindset alienates cricket

Lauderhill: For a country that insists on being world champions at pretty much everything, even though they mostly run in-house, franchise-based leagues, the United States of America is not very good at opening itself to the world.

The word that best describes the staple American mindset is ‘insular’. They are mostly caught up in what happens within their borders, even that barely, and close themselves off to new experiences, new perspectives, and in this case, a new sport.

During the last three weeks or so, the International Cricket Council tried to shove cricket down American throats, hoping that their venture would eventually tickle the fancy of the non-South Asian diaspora.