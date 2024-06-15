T20 World Cup 2024: Groupings within Pakistan team was also a factor in disastrous WC campaign: Sources

"The one good thing for Naqvi is that Pakistan now has two test series lined up at home against Bangladesh and England and with Shan Masood already the test captain and a new head coach in Jason Gillispie and he doesn't have to worry about immediate changes.” Usually in Pakistan cricket a failed World Cup campaign means that heads roll and the board tends to search for scapegoats but this time even the cricket fans and critics are pushing the PCB to take steps to stop the fall of the team.