T20 World Cup 2024: India beat England to reach final

Axar (3/23 in 4 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/19 in 4 overs) shared the spoils with the ball. The redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah (2/12 in 2.4 overs) did his bit with a classic slow off-cutter that saw the back of the dangerous Phil Salt.

The 2007 champions will meet South Africa in the final in Barbados on Saturday.

In 2022, India were pummelled by 10 wickets in the semi-final at Adelaide after England had restricted them to a similar total. But the conditions at Providence Stadium made batting difficult.

The master tactician Rohit read the pitch's riot act even before the start and knew that facing Kuldeep and Axar on this track was going to be a very difficult ask.

On a track where the balls kept low, all one needed was to bowl wicket-to-wicket and Axar did exactly that, forcing Jos Buttler to play an indiscreet reverse sweep while Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali were fooled by the pace of the deliveries.

At the other end, Kuldeep also varied his pace with a deceptive loop and deliveries that turned sharply into the batters, making their life difficult. The fielding was also brilliant.

Brief Scores: India 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Suryakumar Yadav 47, Hardik Pandya 23, Chris Jordan 3/37, Adil Rashid 1/25, Jofra Archer 1/33, Reece Topley 1/25, Sam Curran 1/25)

England 103 in 16.4 overs (Axar Patel 3/23, Kuldeep Yadav 3/19, Jasprit Bumrah 2/12).