Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2024: India beat England to reach finals

Team India crushed defending champions England by 68 runs in the semi-finals in Guyana to reach their third straight ICC Final. India will face South Africa on Saturday.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 05:28 IST
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 05:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took three wickets each as Team India thrashed defending champions England by 68 runs in Guyana to set up a T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took three wickets each as Team India thrashed defending champions England by 68 runs in Guyana to set up a T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
England, set a challenging target of 172, slumped to 103 all out inside 17 overs, wrist spinner Kuldeep finishing with figures of 3-19 and the orthodox Patel 3-23.

England, set a challenging target of 172, slumped to 103 all out inside 17 overs, wrist spinner Kuldeep finishing with figures of 3-19 and the orthodox Patel 3-23.

Credit: PTI

The Kensington Oval clash will also be India's second appearance in successive global showpiece games after they lost on home soil to Australia in last year's 50-over World Cup final.

The Kensington Oval clash will also be India's second appearance in successive global showpiece games after they lost on home soil to Australia in last year's 50-over World Cup final.

Credit: PTI

"It's very satisfying to win this game," said India skipper Rohit Sharma after his team gained revenge for a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"It's very satisfying to win this game," said India skipper Rohit Sharma after his team gained revenge for a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Credit: PTI

Rohit laid the foundation by top-scoring with 57 in a total of 171-7 after his side was somewhat surprisingly sent to bat by England skipper Jos Buttler.

Rohit laid the foundation by top-scoring with 57 in a total of 171-7 after his side was somewhat surprisingly sent to bat by England skipper Jos Buttler.

Credit: PTI

It was the opener's third 50 of the tournament and second in as many games following his blistering 92 against Australia.

It was the opener's third 50 of the tournament and second in as many games following his blistering 92 against Australia.

Credit: PTI

India were 40-2 in the powerplay after Virat Kohli (nine) and Rishabh Pant (four) fell cheaply.

India were 40-2 in the powerplay after Virat Kohli (nine) and Rishabh Pant (four) fell cheaply.

Credit: PTI

But a third-wicket stand of 73 between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (47) turned the tide.

But a third-wicket stand of 73 between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (47) turned the tide.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2024, 05:28 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketT20 World CupKuldeep YadavICC T20 World CupAxar PatelChris Jordan

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT