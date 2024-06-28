T20 World Cup 2024: India beat England to reach finals

Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took three wickets each as Team India thrashed defending champions England by 68 runs in Guyana to set up a T20 World Cup final against South Africa.
England, set a challenging target of 172, slumped to 103 all out inside 17 overs, wrist spinner Kuldeep finishing with figures of 3-19 and the orthodox Patel 3-23.
The Kensington Oval clash will also be India's second appearance in successive global showpiece games after they lost on home soil to Australia in last year's 50-over World Cup final.
"It's very satisfying to win this game," said India skipper Rohit Sharma after his team gained revenge for a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Rohit laid the foundation by top-scoring with 57 in a total of 171-7 after his side was somewhat surprisingly sent to bat by England skipper Jos Buttler.
It was the opener's third 50 of the tournament and second in as many games following his blistering 92 against Australia.
India were 40-2 in the powerplay after Virat Kohli (nine) and Rishabh Pant (four) fell cheaply.
But a third-wicket stand of 73 between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (47) turned the tide.
