Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup: 'Play in India or get ready to be replaced', ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh

Bangladesh had asked ICC to swap its national team with Ireland in Group C during the T20 World Cup in order to play in Sri Lanka instead of India.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 08:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 08:50 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaT20 World CupBangladeshICCBangladesh Cricket Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us