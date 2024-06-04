Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup | South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in low-scoring match

The Aiden Markram-led side then notched up the required runs with the loss of four wickets at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 02:43 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 02:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New York, Jun 3 (PTI) South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in their T20 World Cup opener here on Monday.

The Proteas first restricted Sri Lanka to 77 in 19.1 overs, the Islanders' lowest total in T20 cricket, with Nortje coming up with envious figures of 4/7 in four overs. Opener Kusal Mendis was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 19 off 30 balls.

The Aiden Markram-led side then notched up the required runs with the loss of four wickets at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 77 all out in 19.1 overs (Kusal Mendis 19; Anrich Nortje 4/7, Keshav Maharaj 2/22).

South Africa: 80 for 4 in 16.2 overs (Quinton de Kock 20, Heinrich Klaasen 19 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/22). PTI AM AM BS BS

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 02:43 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT