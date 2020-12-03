'Take your hands out of your pocket, you are playing for India, not a club': Yuvraj Singh to Shubman Gill

Take your hands out of your pocket: Yuvraj to Shubman

India won the third ODI against Australia by 13 runs and Shubman Gill got a chance in the playing XI

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2020, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 21:42 ist
Shubman Gill (L) against Australia, and Yuvraj Singh (R). Credit: AP/AFP.

India won the third ODI against Australita by 13 runs and Shubman Gill got a chance to join the playing XI. He replaced Mayank Agarwal to open India's batting with Shikhar Dhawan and scored 33 runs off 39 balls.

Even though Gill earned praise for his fluent strokeplay during his brief stay at the crease, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was not impressed.

Gill uploaded two pictures from the match on Instagram, featuring himself, and wrote in the caption, "Great feeling representing my country." He can be seen with Virat Kohli and other players in those pictures. However, the fact that Shubman had his hands inside his pockets in one of the pictures grabbed Yuvraj's attention.

Yuvraj Singh, known for his banter, commented, "Indeed pleasure batting alongside @virat.kohli." And then added, "Take your hands out of your pocket, you're playing for India, not a club." Gill can be seen standing in the second photo with his hands inside his pockets.
 

India is going to play the first of the three-match T20 series on Friday.
 

