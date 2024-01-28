Tripura stand to embarrass Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka coach PV Shashikanth must have looked skywards in Agartala on Sunday and wondered how his wards would fare on the third day of their Ranji Trophy tie against Tripura. He must have reckoned, though, that championship pedigree trumps inexperience. Turns out, it doesn't, not always.
Tripura don't have the most lethal attack in Group C and yet, abreast with knowledge of the conditions and the surface, they bowled Karnataka out for 151 in their second innings.
That said, the game isn't all done, and the same conditions which favoured the host bowlers will assist Karnataka's seamers on the fourth day. After all, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar had all picked up a wicket each by stumps to leave Tripura tottering at 59/3 in 24 overs.
Given how well the trio operates in favourable conditions, the odds are still in favour of Mayank Agarwal's men, but this game is not a good look for their future endevours, not as a batting unit at least.
Karnataka, who put up a anemic 241 after being asked to bat on the opening day, did well to bowl Tripura out for 200 in their response. Armed with a 41-run lead, one would have expected a good showing from the batters. Alas.
Karnataka were down four wickets for 28 runs, and that included the wickets of R Samarth, Mayank, KV Aneesh and Nikin Jose. Had it not been for Kishan Bedare's 42 or Srinivas Sharath's 48, things would have looked even more bleak for them.
At the other end of the spectrum, Manisankar Murasingh finished with a happy three for 29 from 14 overs, and Rana Datta bagged three for 39 runs from 12 overs. To add insult to injury, left-arm orthodox Parvez Sultan chipped in with two wickets on a pitch which had little assistance for spin.
And thus, Karnataka were all wrapped up, and embarrassingly so in 51.3 overs.
It helped bolster the morale of the side when their pace trio came on and picked up three crucial wickets, but Karnataka's problem this season has been to let-slip after starting well, even with the ball.
Should that be the case again, it won't be a surprise if Tripura score the remainder of the 134 runs on the final day. In that case, the management might want to have coherent answers for stringent questions.