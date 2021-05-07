Two different characters, but both extremely important for game to flourish: Venkatesh Prasad on Kohli vs Tendulkar

Venkatesh Prasad became the latest cricketer to weigh in on what is probably the cricketing question of the decade: Who is better — Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?

The former India fast bowler, while speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast, spoke at length on the differences between the demeanours of Kohli and Tendulkar on field.

"They are both brilliant individuals, honestly speaking. On one side, Sachin was very soft, and of course, Virat comes out aggressive, but it’s not his nature. It’s just on the field because he wants to win and perform in every single game," Prasad said.

"So did Sachin. He wanted to do well in every single game. You don’t see many emotions from Sachin. We never saw any, whether he scored a hundred or got out for a duck… whatever. Even when he gets hit, we don’t see much emotion, whereas Virat is someone who likes to express himself."

Prasad had played along, and under, Tendulkar in the 1990s and early 2000s. He recalled an incident when Tendulkar was floored by a Wasim Akram bouncer in one of the most famous India-Pakistan encounters, but came up with the best possible reply as if nothing had happened.

“One incident I would like to narrate here. Sachin once got hit in Sharjah with the new ball and Wasim Akram was bowling. He gets hit on his helmet. It was a quick ball, probably bowled at 145ish. So, he didn’t expect it, and by the time he reacted, he got hit on his helmet. And he just walks towards the leg umpire and shakes his head. Nothing, he doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t even remove the helmet, just holds his visor and gets the helmet in place," Prasad said.

"He comes back and takes the strike and the second ball… it’s a new ball and Sachin is opening. The second ball again, Wasim bowls a bouncer. Same typical pace, same length and it's coming at the height of his head. Perfectly targeted, but Sachin hits it for a six. Again, no reaction from Sachin."

Trying to show the contrast between the two players, Prasad then imagined how Kohli would have reacted to the same scenario, and it couldn't be further from how Tendulkar tackled his situations.

"Probably Virat, if he had got the same thing, after scoring a six, he would pump his fist or stare at the bowler. They are two different people, two different characters and both are extremely important for the game to flourish," Prasad explained.