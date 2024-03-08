U-19 T20 WC winner Soumya Tiwari sponsors budding players with her prize money: Report

Soumya Tiwari, an 18-year-old star in the world of women's cricket is using the prize money she won at the U-19 Women's World T20 to support other cricketers who come from an underprivileged background and cannot buy necessary equipment.
Soumya told The Times of India that said she had promised herself that one day she would help other players fulfill their dreams.
"While reaching the stage where I stand today, I realised that there are many talented players who had to drop out. They couldn't play any longer because their families couldn't support them. Long ago, I promised myself that whenever I started earning, I would help such players," she said, according to the publication
Suresh Chenani, Soumya's coach also helps her find potential players who need support and provide them with kits. He believes, according to the report, that what Soumya is doing is "very inspiring", and that she can sponsor five players.
"What she is doing is very inspiring. She has announced that she can sponsor five players. Any player who needs help can meet me or Soumya. We will keep it confidential," TOI reported him as saying.
Chenani has been training Soumya in Bhopal since the time she was 11. Within one year, Soumya levelled up to the senior team of Bhopal division. Following which she qualified to be a member of Madhya Pradesh's Under-19 team and Under-23 team, as reported by TOI.
With the cash prize she won at World T20, she started sponsoring other cricketers.
In 2023, Soumya was made the captain of the MP Under-23 team, which won the National T20 Tournament that year.
In 2019, the Women U-16 Central Zone team won under her captaincy. Additionally, Tiwari also won the title of Player of the Tournament.
In 2021, she scored a century for the women's U-19 team.
In 2022, she led the MP U-19 team to victory in a domestic T20 tournament, following which she was made the captain of India A by BCCI.
(Published 08 March 2024, 10:37 IST)