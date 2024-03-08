U-19 T20 WC winner Soumya Tiwari sponsors budding players with her prize money: Report

Soumya Tiwari, an 18-year-old star in the world of women's cricket is using the prize money she won at the U-19 Women's World T20 to support other cricketers who come from an underprivileged background and cannot buy necessary equipment.

Soumya told The Times of India that said she had promised herself that one day she would help other players fulfill their dreams.

"While reaching the stage where I stand today, I realised that there are many talented players who had to drop out. They couldn't play any longer because their families couldn't support them. Long ago, I promised myself that whenever I started earning, I would help such players," she said, according to the publication