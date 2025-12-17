Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Varun Chakravarthy hits career-best rating in ICC T20I bowler rankings

The 34-year-old Chakravarthy earned a new best rating of 818 points on the back of his third consecutive two-wicket haul in five-game home series.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 17:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketICCT20IVarun Chakravarthy

Follow us on :

Follow Us