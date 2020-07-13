Vinay’s Puducherry stint ends

Former Karnataka skipper R Vinay Kumar ended his stint with Puducherry following an impressive show with the Plate-group team in the 2019-20 domestic season.

The right-arm medium pacer, who bid adieu to Karnataka cricket after 15 years to make room for upcoming youngsters in the State, was Puducherry’s top wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy with 45 wickets from nine games at an average of 11.31.

“I had only one-year contract with Puducherry and it expired at the end of my final Ranji Trophy game of the season,” Vinay told DH on Sunday

Vinay said due to the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, his first priority is to stay safe. “Looking at the current situation, how the pandemic has shaken the entire country, I want to adopt a wait-and-watch approach. As a married man, I have to think about my family first,” the seasoned campaigner said.

The two-time Ranji Trophy winner didn’t rule out returning to action if there is a respite from the deadly virus. “The BCCI is yet to announce its domestic calendar. I will wait for that. A few reports say the virus will survive till February or March next year. But if things get better and if any State gives me a good offer, I will definitely play. For now, I will see this as a lengthy forced break,” said Vinay.

Leading the minnows’ pace attack, Vinay added another feather to his illustrious career by becoming the second pacer in the Ranji Trophy to bag 400 wickets.

“I liked Puducherry as a place. I enjoyed my cricket there. I did play nine Ranji games but I bowled only in seven games. In the final two matches, due to a niggle, I played just as a batsman. So in effect, 45 wickets from seven games is a good achievement. It was great to contribute both with ball and bat in all formats,” said the veteran of 504 first-class wickets from 139 matches.

At Puducherry, he had reunited with J Arun Akumar, who had earlier coached Karnataka in a successful five-season stint when Vinay was the skipper. Arun Kumar stepped down from his role after the domestic season citing too much interference from the association officials.