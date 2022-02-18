Vinod Kambli hails Yash Dhull after Ranji ton, says playing for India on the cards

Vinod Kambli hails Yash Dhull after Ranji ton

Yash on Thursday hit a century against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H match

  Feb 18 2022
Delhi batter Yash Dhull scored a century on his first-class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H cricket match against Tamil Nadu. Credit: PTI Photo

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli feels if young player Yash Dhull keeps on performing consistently in domestic matches, the Delhi batter will certainly play for Team India.

Yash on Thursday hit a century against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H match.

Kambli lavished praises on Yash and said the batter is just one good season away from donning the senior Team India jersey.

"Yash Dhull has announced his arrival in the first-class matches in style. Played with great composure to achieve a century, I am sure with consistent domestic performances and a good IPL season, playing for India is on the cards for this young lad. Congratulations Mr Dhull," Kambli wrote on KOO.

Opening the batting, Yash scored his ton off just 133 balls with the help of 16 boundaries after Tamil Nadu opted to bowl first.

Yash got out after scoring 113 runs in the 50th over as Delhi ended day one at 291/7.

Earlier this month, Yash had captained India to a record fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup title after they beat England in the final.

