Virat Kohli should open; Rohit should bat at three: Ajay Jadeja

New Delhi: Former all-rounder Ajay Jadeja believes that India skipper Rohit Sharma should push himself to the number three spot and promote Virat Kohli to the opening position during next month's T20 World Cup in the Americas.

India announced their 15 for the marquee tournament earlier this week and will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

"For me, Virat Kohli opens. Who goes back? Rohit Sharma bats at three. He gets a little cushion and gets to understand the game, he has so much going on, in his mind as a captain," Jadeja told Jio Cinema.

"If you have Virat in your side, you know consistency is the one thing you will get, so, might as well use him. He's best at the top and the powerplay allows him to settle in," he added.