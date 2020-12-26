Visibly frustrated Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah uses slang word for not getting NZ batsman Nicholls' wicket

As New Zealand continue their unbeaten-at-home record this year, Pakistan bowlers grew weary of Kiwis' batsmen on Day 1.

Even after losing two early wickets, New Zealand, with the help of Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson, marched on to finish the day off with comfortable 222/3 after 87 overs.

However, Pakistan's sole spinner Yasir Shah had a rough day after he failed to take wickets in his 16 overs, giving out 56 runs.

After successive attempts to bag a wicket, Shah, visibly frustrated, used a slang word for batsmen Henry Nicholls. "Out Ho jaa Bh***ni Kay," he shouted.

Although the batsmen apparently did not notice, viewers were quick to catch that as a video went viral on social media.