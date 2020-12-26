Pak bowler Yasir Shah uses slang word for NZ batsman

Visibly frustrated Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah uses slang word for not getting NZ batsman Nicholls' wicket

New Zealand, with the help of Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson, marched on to finish the day off with comfortable 222/3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2020, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 22:47 ist
Pakistan’s Yasir Shah bowls during the first day of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Credit: AFP Photo

As New Zealand continue their unbeaten-at-home record this year, Pakistan bowlers grew weary of Kiwis' batsmen on Day 1.

Even after losing two early wickets, New Zealand, with the help of Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson, marched on to finish the day off with comfortable 222/3 after 87 overs.

However, Pakistan's sole spinner Yasir Shah had a rough day after he failed to take wickets in his 16 overs, giving out 56 runs.

After successive attempts to bag a wicket, Shah, visibly frustrated, used a slang word for batsmen Henry Nicholls. "Out Ho jaa Bh***ni Kay," he shouted.

 

Although the batsmen apparently did not notice, viewers were quick to catch that as a video went viral on social media.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yasir Shah
Pakistan
New Zealand
Kane Williamson

What's Brewing

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 