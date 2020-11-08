Wahab Riaz gets warning for using saliva on ball during first T20I

Experienced left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz on Saturday received a warning from umpires for breaching the Covid-19 regulations by using saliva to shine the ball during the first T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe here.

The incident took place in the 11th over when Wahab started his over in the Zimbabwe innings and umpires Aleem Dar and Asia Yaqoob spotted the indiscretion and asked Wahab to leave the ball on the ground.

Play was only resumed after the reserve umpires had brought sanitary wipes on the ground which were used to clean the ball by the umpires.

Former Pakistan captain-turned-commentator, Ramiz Raja cheekily described the part where the umpires cleaned the ball as if they were touching a hand grenade.

"I think with the players and officials all in a secure bio-bubble during a series because of the Covid-19 situation authorities need to revisit the regulations governing the game nowadays due to the pandemic," Ramiz said.

In August, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was also warned for applying saliva on the ball during the first T20I against England at the Old Trafford.

In the 13th IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa were also seen applying saliva on the ball while fielding against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

According to the ICC regulations, three warnings for using saliva on the ball result in a five runs penalty for the fielding side.

The International Cricket Council had banned the use of saliva to shine the ball due to the Covid-19 pandemic in June this year.