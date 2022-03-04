Warne 'greatest to turn the cricket ball', says Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli said Friday that Shane Warne was the "greatest to turn a cricket ball" after the Australian spin legend died suddenly of a heart attack at 52.

Also Read — Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passes away

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat (greatest of all time). Greatest to turn the cricket ball," Kohli tweeted.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: