<p>Iceland Cricket took a hilarious jibe at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan</a> Cricket Board (PCB) amid speculation over possible boycott of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> next month. </p><p>Pakistan, which is the only country to stand by Bangladesh amid their boycott citing security concerns in India, are to take a final decision over their participation on either Friday or Monday. </p><p>The call will be taken following PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. </p><p>Iceland Cricket took to social media platform 'X' to joke that they are ready to replace the 2009 champions in case they decide to pull out of the event. It also urged PCB to make a decision at the earliest. </p><p>To make it even more clear, Iceland Cricket also shared a screenshot of travel plans from Keflavik to Colombo, saying a last minute call-up would be hard logistically. </p><p>"We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!" Iceland Cricket wrote in a post on X.</p><p>Last week, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India citing security concerns. </p><p>PCB, meanwhile, threatened to boycott the tournament in solidarity with Bangladesh. </p><p>PCB chairman Naqvi, after a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz, had conveyed that all options were on the table the decision will be taken by either Friday or next Monday.</p><p>However, Pakistan has announced their squad for the 20-team tournament. </p>