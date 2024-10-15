'We have found a great player': Rohit Sharma heaps praise on 'real talent' Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit also lauded Jasprit Bumrah's leadership qualities and backed him to come good as captain after the pacer was "re-appointed" as the vice-captain of the Indian Test squad. Indian selectors hadn't named a deputy to Rohit during the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

"Bumrah, you know, he has played a lot of cricket and I've played a lot of cricket with him," Rohit noted here on Tuesday. "He understands the game pretty well. He has got a good head on his shoulders. Tactically, I can't say much because he has not captained much. He has captained in one Test match and a couple of T20s, I guess. But look, when you talk to him, he understands the game. He understands what is required. When you are in a situation where you need a leader to step up, I think Bumrah will be one of them.

"So, over the past few years he has always been in our leadership group. You know, whether it is speaking to the bowlers who have just come into the squad, whether it is just internally with the team to discuss how to move forward as a team... He has always been part of that leadership group. And yeah, I guess, you know, one of the experienced players as well."