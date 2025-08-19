Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'We want him for big games': Ajit Agarkar on Bumrah's workload management

Bumrah has been included in India's 15-member T20 squad for the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 13:05 IST
Cricket newsAsia CupJasprit BumrahAjit Agarkar

Follow us on :

Follow Us