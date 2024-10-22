We're here to make amends: Pat Cummins ahead of Border-Gavaskar Series

<p>Mumbai: Australian skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pat-cummins">Pat Cummins</a> is determined to "make amends" against India in the upcoming five-match Test series, as he aims to reclaim the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/border-gavaskar-trophy">Border-Gavaskar Trophy</a> for the first time in over a decade.</p>.<p>The two teams will face off in a five-match series starting November 22 in Perth. India will come into the contest with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy firmly in their grasp, having held it for nearly a decade and winning two consecutive series in Australia.</p>.<p>"We've had a bit of a break, so I’m excited for the five match Test series. Excited to get into it," the 31-year-old said in Star Sports' Press Room.</p>.<p>"We haven't had a lot of luck against India over the last few Test series, but we always pride ourselves on playing well here in Australia." </p>.Williamson ruled out of 2nd Test against India.<p>India had won the last Border-Gavaskar series in Australia 2-1 in 2020-21. Rishabh Pant's second innings heroics of unbeaten 89 in the final Test saw India chase down 328 to seal a historic three-wicket win at the Gabba.</p>.<p>It came after enduring a humiliating collapse in the first Test in Adelaide, where they were shot out for 36 -- their lowest-ever Test score.</p>.<p>"The last two series were a long time ago, so I think we've gotten over it. But we have really high expectations when we play Test cricket in Australia," Cummins said.</p>.<p>"I think that's from the fans and the media as well. So anytime we don't win down here, of course, you look at those series a bit more closely.</p>.<p>"The last series, in particular, was a really tough one. It went right down to that last session at the Gabba, and unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it off. A lot of the guys in the team are the same as those who played in that series, and we're here to make amends," he added.</p>.<p>Cummins identified Rishabh Pant as India's "X-factor," but stressed that his team is focused on rectifying the setbacks from four consecutive series defeats to India.</p>.<p>"Rishabh had a great series here in Australia last time. He’s always a bit of that X-factor in the middle order," he said.</p>.<p>"You never quite know what you're going to get, which is exciting, even as the opposition. And he's always got something to say behind the stumps -- he’s very funny, makes me laugh." </p>.<p>Asked how the Australian bowling lineup rates talented youngsters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Cummins said: "I’ve played a little bit against Shubman. Haven't seen a lot of Jaiswal, just a bit in the IPL.</p>.<p>"But they both look like young guys who've scored a fair few runs in different formats. We'll get down here and have a good look at them. But yeah, we're still a little while away from the series, so I can't say I’ve been planning too closely for them yet." </p>.<p>Cummins also rued about missing key all-rounder Cameron Green who has been ruled out for six months after choosing to undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his lower back.</p>.<p>"He’s a big loss for us. Not only for his batting, but he’s probably the best gully fielder I’ve ever seen, and a great bowler we need as well, so we’re really going to miss him," he said.</p>.<p>Australia will face Pakistan in a white-ball series before the much-anticipated Test series against India.</p>.<p>It will be the first Test series between India and Australia comprising five matches since 1992. </p>