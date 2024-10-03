Home
West Indies award 9 cricketers historic multi-year contracts across men's, women's teams

The Cricket West Indies offered contracts to 15 men's cricketers and with six among them received multi-year deals based on their performances during the 2023-2024 evaluation period.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 07:21 IST

