West Indies award 9 cricketers historic multi-year contracts across men's, women's teams

<p>St John's: In a historic first, nine <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-indies">West Indies</a> cricketers, including ODI vice-captain Alzarri Joseph, pace sensation Shamar Joseph, women's T20I skipper Hayley Matthews and her deputy Shemaine Campbelle, were awarded multi-year contracts for the next two years, the CWI announced.</p>.<p>The Cricket West Indies offered contracts to 15 men's cricketers and with six among them received multi-year deals based on their performances during the 2023-2024 evaluation period.</p>.<p>Of the 15 senior women’s players, three were awarded multi-year contracts.</p>.ICC launches AI tool to shield players from 'toxic content' in Women's T20 World Cup.<p>The announcement comes amid growing participation of the West Indies cricketers in lucrative franchise leagues across the globe, which has long undermined the stability of the national teams.</p>.<p>The talent drain to global T20 leagues has considerably weakened West Indies' international squads, prompting the CWI to offer multi-year contracts as a strategy to provide financial security and retain players longer for national duty.</p>.<p>The development follows a four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January 2024 between CWI and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).</p>.<p>"CWI has committed to maintaining open and honest dialogue with players and being practical about the realities of the modern game," CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe has stated.</p>.<p>"The players have responded in kind and the acceptance of multi-year contracts is an indication of clarity, confidence, and commitment on both sides.</p>.<p>"I’d like to congratulate the entire contracted cohort on their performances in the last assessment period and I look forward to them building on those in next one." </p>.<p>The WI men’s contracted pool of international players is relatively stable, with only two changes in the 15-member group.</p>.<p>Kavem Hodge, who made his Test debut this year against Australia, received his first-ever international contract, along with Roston Chase.</p>.<p>Hodge played a pivotal role in Windies' first Test win in Australia in 28 years in Brisbane and then followed that up with a maiden Test century against England at Trent Bridge.</p>.<p>He was also the leading run-scorer in the series for the Caribbeans.</p>.<p>Chase averaged 60.25 with the bat for the year in T20Is at a strike rate of 141.76 in eight innings where he notched 241 runs.</p>.<p>He also bagged 12 wickets in the format with an economy rate of 6.43.</p>.<p>The all-rounder also averaged 32.85 with the bat in eight ODIs for the last 12 months.</p>.<p>Tagenerine Chanderpaul, son of legendary former captain Shivnarine, will take up a franchise retainer contract with the Guyana Harpy Eagles for the upcoming year whilst Kemar Roach is in discussions regarding a new dual playing and mentorship/coaching role as he begins to plan for the next stage of his career.</p>.<p><strong>The List </strong></p><p><strong>Multi-year contract:</strong></p><p><strong>Men</strong>: Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales.</p><p><strong>Women</strong>: Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor.</p>.<p><strong>One-year contract </strong></p><p><strong>Men</strong>: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell.</p><p><strong>Women</strong>: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Rashada Williams. </p>