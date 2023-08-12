Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

West Indies post 178/8 against India in 4th T20I

Arshdeep Singh (3/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) took most of the wickets for India, who had won the third T20I to keep the series alive.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 16:18 IST

Follow Us

West Indies posted a competitive 178 for 8 against India in the fourth T20 International here on Saturday.

Shimron Hetmyer (61) and Shai Hope (45) did bulk of the scoring after West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat.

Arshdeep Singh (3/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) took most of the wickets for India, who had won the third T20I to keep the series alive.

The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1.

Brief Score:

West Indies: 178 for 8 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 61, Shai Hope 45; Arshdeep Singh 3/38, Kuldeep Yadav 2/26)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 August 2023, 14:45 IST)
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketWest Indies

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT