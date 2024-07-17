'Whatever I’m doing on field...': Ravindra Jadeja pays tribute to late mother with T20 World Cup sketch

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20 Internationals after the team won the World Cup in the format last month recently took to social media to share a sketch of his late mother with him. The highlight of the sketch? It showed the cricketer with his mother standing while holding the cricket trophy cup in his hand.
Jadeja captioned the post with, "Whatever i’m doing on the field.. it’s a tribute to you" and also wrote the word 'Maa' in Hindi.
Jadeja's mother passed away back in 2005 when the cricketer was only 17 and was just starting his career with the Under-19 team.
The all-rounder announced his retirement from T20 international cricket a day after lifting the 20-over World Cup in Barbados.
The 35-year-old, was the third senior player to retire from the team after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli quit the format shortly after the match.
“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals," Jadeja wrote on Instagram.
Jadeja made his T20 international debut in 2009 and has played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs with a strike rate of 127.16 and picking up 54 wickets. He has also played 72 tests and 197 One-Day Internationals.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published 17 July 2024, 16:48 IST