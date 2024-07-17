'Whatever I’m doing on field...': Ravindra Jadeja pays tribute to late mother with T20 World Cup sketch

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20 Internationals after the team won the World Cup in the format last month recently took to social media to share a sketch of his late mother with him. The highlight of the sketch? It showed the cricketer with his mother standing while holding the cricket trophy cup in his hand.

Jadeja captioned the post with, "Whatever i’m doing on the field.. it’s a tribute to you" and also wrote the word 'Maa' in Hindi.