With Nathan Lyon's return, Aus eyes victory lap against Pak in 3-test series

Warner's place in Australia's white ball teams is assured after a prolific World Cup, but his spot in the test squad has been on shaky ground in recent years due to declining output.

His selection for the first test triggered a scathing column by former team mate Mitchell Johnson, who questioned whether Warner deserved a "hero's sendoff" in Sydney five years on from 'Sandpaper-gate'.

One of Australia's greatest openers, 37-year-old Warner can put the debate to bed with a big score at Perth Stadium, but failure to do so would put pressure on selectors to fast track a successor.

Pakistan arrive with a new skipper in Shan Masood and a familiar backdrop of tumult as they look to win a first ever series in Australia and a first test since 1995.

Masood inherited the captaincy after Babar Azam stepped down as all-formats skipper last month in the wake of their failure to make the World Cup semi-finals.

Already missing exciting quick Naseem Shah through injury, paceman Haris Rauf enraged the Pakistan Cricket Board by opting out of the series to focus on playing T20 franchise cricket with the Melbourne Stars.

A knee injury to legspinner Abrar Ahmed has depleted the squad further, ruling him out of Perth and putting him in doubt for the rest of the series in Melbourne and Sydney.

Anchored by an unbeaten 201 from number three Masood, Pakistan had a solid tour match against an invitational XI in Canberra last week but staff were left fuming over the slow Manuka Oval wicket.