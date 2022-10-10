Women's Asia Cup: India bowl Thailand out for 37

India bundled out Thailand for a paltry 37 in their Women's Asia Cup match here on Monday.
Invited to bat, Thailand struggled to navigate the Indian spin attack as their innings folded in 15.1 overs.
All-rounder Sneh Rana (3/9) led the India bowlers with a three-wicket haul.
Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/8) and Deepti Sharma (2/10) picked up two wickets each, while medium pacer Meghna Singh (1/6) accounted for one batter.
Brief Scores:
Thaliand 37 all out in 15.1 overs (Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12; Sneh Rana 3/9) vs India.
