Women's Asia Cup: India bowl Thailand out for 37

PTI
PTI, Sylhet,
  • Oct 10 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 15:12 ist

India bundled out Thailand for a paltry 37 in their Women's Asia Cup match here on Monday.

Invited to bat, Thailand struggled to navigate the Indian spin attack as their innings folded in 15.1 overs.

All-rounder Sneh Rana (3/9) led the India bowlers with a three-wicket haul.

Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/8) and Deepti Sharma (2/10) picked up two wickets each, while medium pacer Meghna Singh (1/6) accounted for one batter.

Brief Scores:

Thaliand 37 all out in 15.1 overs (Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12; Sneh Rana 3/9) vs India.

Sports News
Cricket
Asia Cup
Indian Women's Cricket Team

