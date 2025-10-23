<p>Navi Mumbai: India qualified for the semifinals of the Women's World Cup after scintillating hundreds by Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal set up a commanding 53-run win over New Zealand via DLS Method here on Thursday.</p><p>Asked to bat first, India posted an imposing 340 for three after the contest was reduced to 49 overs per side following a rain interruption just before the first innings was coming to an end.</p><p>After another interruption, the target was revised to 325 in 44 overs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, and New Zealand were stopped at 271 for eight in the allotted overs.</p>.Women’s ODI World Cup | India vs New Zealand: Virtual knockout for final semi spot.<p>Brooke Halliday top-scored for New Zealand with 81 off 84 balls, while Isabella Gaze made a 51-ball 65.</p><p>Earlier, Jemimah Rodrigues blazed away to an unbeaten 55-ball 76 after the duo of Mandhana and Pratika added 212 runs at a brisk rate to lay a solid foundation for their team, which came into this game following three defeats on the trot, and was under pressure.</p><p>Mandhana slammed 109 in 95 balls, while Pratika scored 122 in 134 deliveries. This is India's highest total in World Cups.</p><p>The win over the White Ferns lifted India to six points from three victories as the tournament co-hosts joined defending champions Australia, England and South Africa in the last four.</p><p>Brief scores:</p><p>India: 340/3 in 49 overs (Smriti Mandhana 109, Pratika Rawal 122, Jemimah Rodrigues 76).</p><p>New Zealand: 271/8 in 44 overs (Brooke Halliday 81, Isabella Gaze 65 not out; Renuka Singh Thakur 2/25).</p>