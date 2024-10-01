Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women's T20 World Cup | Whenever it comes to the team, I go and give my life out there: Jemimah Rodrigues

India, who reached the finals of the women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, will start their campaign in the ninth edition of the tournament against New Zealand on October 4.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 10:07 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World CupJemimah RodriguesIndian Women's Cricket Team

Follow us on :

Follow Us