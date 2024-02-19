WPL 2024: Looking forward to open batting with Shafali Varma, says DC's Meg Lanning ahead of clash against MI

She admirably led Delhi Capitals in the inaugural WPL last year, emerging as the top-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs from nine games. The Capitals lost by seven wickets in the final against Mumbai Indians.

"I don't like the word retirement, but it's been nice to be a little bit quiet, spend time at home, and play some cricket here and there," the 31-year-old batter said in a release issued by DC.

"I still love playing, and I've been looking forward to the WPL, so really excited and hopefully can help Delhi win the title this year," she said.

Lanning, who had her first training session with DC in Bengaluru after joining the team over the weekend, spoke highly about the inaugural WPL season and hopes the upcoming edition would be even better.