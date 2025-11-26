<p>The Women's Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=wpl">WPL</a>) 2026 mega auction is set to take place in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">Delhi</a> on Thursday. </p><p>With teams permitted to retain only five players, several high-profile cricketers are in the fray to go under the hammer. With 277 players registered and 73 slots to fill, WPL 2026 promises a few big buys with players shuffling across the five teams. </p><p>The first list of players, known has the Marquee list contains eights superstars from across countries, hoping to kickstart the tone for the mega auction. </p>.WPL 2026 Auction: From Smriti Mandhana to Jemimah Rodrigues, here are the costliest buys in the tournament .<p>Here are the eight Marquee players who will go under the hammer on Thursday. </p>.<p>India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was awarded the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup, will be available in the auction. </p><p>Apart from her off-spin and batting abilities, Sharma also brings in leadership experience, having led UP Warriorz in the previous season. </p><p>In the 25 WPL matches that she has featured in, the veteran has amassed over 500 runs and picked up 27 wickets. </p><p>With a brilliant show in the World Cup, the 28-year-old could pave way to a bidding war early in the auction. </p>.<p>The Australian wicket-keeper is another big name in the Marquee list. Known for her big hitting at the top of the order, Healy one of the most destructive players available in the auction. </p><p>However, Healy is yet to leave her mark in the tournament. In 17 matches, the Australian skipper has scored 428 runs at a middling average of 26 and a strike rate of 126. However, her best score of 96 not out gave a glimpse of what the 35-year-old is capable of. </p>.<p>Sophie Ecclestone is one of the most feared spinners in women's cricket. At 26 years, the England spinner can be a long-term investment for the team that gets her. </p><p>The vastly experienced left-arm spinner is known for her wicket-taking abilities and miserly spells. In the 25 WPL matches that she has featured in for UP Warriorz, Ecclestone has picked up 36 wickets at an economy of 6.6.</p><p>She is also a handy lower order batter who can strike a few meaty blows towards the end of the innings. </p>.<p>The Australian legend finds herself in the auction after having led Delhi Capitals to three consecutive finals. </p><p>Lanning, who led Australia to multiple World Cup titles, has retired from international cricket. However, she has been scoring heaps of runs in T20 leagues, including the Big Bash League this year where the opener has smashed 300 runs with two centuries. </p><p>Even in the WPL, Lanning has accumulated close to 1,000 runs in 27 matches and has registered nine half-centuries - the most for a batter in the tournament. </p>.<p>The South African captain impressed at the World Cup with centuries in both the semifinal and the final. She eventually finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer. </p><p>Wolvaardt, who represented Gujarat Giants in the previous season, has 342 runs in 13 WPL matches. </p><p>With age on her side, Wolvaardt is another long-term aspect for teams looking for a solid opener and a leader. </p>.<p>The only other Indian featuring in the first set is Renuka Singh Thakur. The Indian pacer represented RCB in the first three seasons but failed to make a big impact. She played 23 matches and grabbed 13 wickets at a high economy of 8.3. </p><p>The pacer, however, brings experience and with the ability to swing the ball both ways, is a threat with the new ball. </p><p>Among the few reputed Indian pacers, Thakur could attract a big amount in the mega auction. </p>.<p>The New Zealand all-rounder is known for her wicket-taking abilities, combined with big-hitting prowess. </p><p>Breaking on to the big scene at just 17, Kerr is a veteran of the sport even though she's only 25. </p><p>In 27 WPL matches, the leg-spinner has 40 wickets to her name, including a five-wicket haul. She has also scored over 400 runs with the bat. </p><p>A reliable middle-order batter and a four-over bank, Kerr will be on the radar of multiple teams going into the auction. </p> .<p>Another great of the game, Sophie Devine will be in demand on Thursday. The hard-hitting opening batter recently retired from international cricket. </p><p>However, Devine brings with her experience and invaluable leadership qualities. </p><p>In 2023, Devine missed the fastest WPL century by one run when she was dismissed for 99. Her big-hitting abilities can kill a match within the powerplay. </p>