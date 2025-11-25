<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=wpl"> Women's Premier League</a> mega auction is round the corner, with the five teams looking to rebuild their squads for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2023. </p><p>A total of 277 players will feature in WPL 2026 mega auction that will be held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">Delhi </a>on November 27. The number has increased by more than double as last year saw only 120 players in the pool.</p>.WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy and Laura Wolvaardt among 277 players set to feature in mega auction .<p>The franchises have a total amount of Rs 41.1 crore at their disposal after the retentions.</p><p>Previously, the five teams had Rs 15 crore to build their squads, with the costliest player India vice-captain<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=smriti%20mandhana"> Smriti Mandhana</a>, who went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 3.40 crore. </p><p>While there has not been any increment in the purse, the first retention for this year was set at Rs 3.5 crore. Barring Gujarat Giants, who retained only uncapped Shweta Sehrawat, all other teams have retained a player for Rs 3.5 crore. </p><p>Here is a look at the most expensive players in the previous auctions. </p>.<p>Smriti Mandhana was roped in by RCB for a whooping Rs 3.40 crore in the inaugural auction in 2023 after an intense bidding war with Mumbai Indians. She was appointed as the captain of the franchise and led the team to their first WPL title in 2024. </p><p>In 26 matches, the opener has scored 646 runs with four half-centuries at a strike rate of 128. Her highest score of 84 runs came against the Delhi Capitals. </p><p>The stylish left-hander will continue to play for RCB in WPL 2026, having been retained for Rs 3.5 crore. </p> .<p>Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was picked up by GG for Rs 3.20 crore in the 2023 auction. She was also appointed as the skipper of the team. However GG finished last on the points table in the 2023 and 2024, while going down in the playoff against Mumbai Indians in 2025. </p><p>In 25 matches across three season, the explosive batter smashed 567 runs with a strike rate of 141. Gardner has been retained for Rs 3.20 crore. </p>.<p>England's Nat Sciver-Brunt joined Gardner as the second-most expensive buy when Mumbai Indians got the top-order batter for Rs 3.20 crore in the first-ever WPL auction. </p><p>The batter has justified her price tag and is the only player with over 1,000 runs in the tournament. Her 1,027 runs have come in just 29 matches at a strike rate of 141 and an impressive average of 46. Her eight Additionally, she has also taken 32 wickets, placing her among the top-five wicket-takers in the tournament's history as well. </p><p>The batter has been retained for Rs 3.50 crore, even more than MI's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who will get Rs 2.50 crore. </p>.<p>Deepti Sharma, who was the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Women's World Cup, played for the UP Warriorz in the first three seasons for Rs 2.60 crore.</p><p>The all-rounder has scored over 500 runs, including three half-centuries and a highest score of 88 not out. She has also picked up 27 wickets in the 25 matches that she has played. </p><p>Sharma could be in demand in the 2026 mega auction, especially after her performance in India's title winning World Cup campaign. </p>.<p>Jemimah Rodrigues was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore in the 2023 auction. </p><p>The young Indian top-order batter has scored 507 runs in 24 innings for the franchise that has reached the final on all three occasions but failed to cross the final barrier.</p><p>Rodrigues, who smashed a stunning century to lead India to a record run-chase against Australia in the World Cup semifinal, has been retained for Rs 3.5 crore and could be the front-runner to lead the franchise in the 2026 edition after the legendary Meg Lanning was released. </p>