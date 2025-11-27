<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wpl">Women’s Premier League (WPL)</a> 2026 auction is all set to kick off on November 27 in New Delhi. The bidding will begin at 3.30 PM, with pre-auction shows rolling out an hour earlier at 2.30 PM to break down team strategies, purse balances and the strongest picks in the pool.</p>. <p>Cricket fans will have multiple ways to follow the action live. The Star Sports Network will broadcast the auction across its sports channels, offering extensive coverage through the afternoon. For those who prefer streaming, the entire event will be available on the JioHotstar website and mobile app.</p>.<p>This year’s auction is expected to be particularly intense. The five franchises, who announced their retention lists on November 6, have collectively kept just 16 players, opening up the field for widespread reshuffles. With only 50 Indian slots up for grabs, teams will have to be strategic with their choices.</p><p>A total of 277 players are in the auction pool, including 194 Indians, a mix of 52 capped and 142 uncapped cricketers. </p>