<p>Bengaluru: After a match-winning 194 in the Duleep Trophy final and a 71 in the Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland, Yash Rathod's love affair with the BCCI's Centre of Excellence continued on Tuesday. </p>.<p>The 25-year-old (86, 73, 8x4, 2x6) enhanced his white-ball reputation with a Player of the Match performance while Atharva Taide (62, 72, 8x4) scored his third fifty in four innings to help Vidarbha set up a Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal with Karnataka after comfortably beating Delhi by 76 runs. </p>.<p>Chasing 301 without two of their skippers - Rishabh Pant (national duty/ injury) and Ayush Badoni (national duty) - Delhi were bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs. </p>.<p>They began the chase in earnest with Priyansh Arya (28, 19b, 4x4, 1x6) dealing in boundaries while Vaibhav Kandpal (28, 42b, 3x4) took a more cautious approach as Vidarbha struggled to control proceedings.</p>.<p>Nachiket Bhute (4/51) drew first blood as Arya poked at a ball going down the leg side. The strike turned into a double whammy when Nitish Rana (0) tried to guide a short ball to third man but hit it straight down R Samarth's throat. </p>.<p>The introduction of spin in the form of Harsh Dubey (3/36) rattled Delhi further as they lost Kandpal and Tejasvi (15). </p>.<p>Anuj Rawat (66, 98, 7x4) showcased some fight but it was never going to be enough with him running out of partners at the other end. </p>.<p>Earlier, unperturbed by the seam movement Ishant Sharma (2/47) and Navdeep Saini (2/68) were generating, Taide went after Saini to set the tone.</p>.<p>However, Saini returned to dismiss Aman Mokhade (6, 12b), to give some relief to the Delhi dugout.</p>.<p>Taide hit as many as six boundaries on the off-side, cutting anything slightly wide, galloping to his ninth List A fifty in 56 balls. </p>.<p>Dhruv Shorey (49, 71b, 7x4), who equalled the record for most consecutive (five) List A tons in history in December last year, looked switched on, using his cut and drives to optimum effect. </p><p>Both batters looked at absolute ease once the ball stopped seaming around, stitching a 90-run stand. Just when Taide looked good for a big one, he was cleaned up by Ishant, who picked up his 200th wicket in List A cricket. </p>.<p>With Vidarbha 203/4 in 39 overs, Rathod was the fulcrum of their batting, as the last 11 overs yielded 97 runs. </p>.<p><strong>Dominant Punjab</strong> </p>.<p>A collective effort with both bat and ball helped Punjab surge into the semifinals with a 183-run victory over Madhya Pradesh at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence 1. </p>.<p>Fifties from Prabhsimran Singh (88), Harnoor Singh (51), Anmolpreet Singh (70) and Nehal Wadhera (56) helped Punjab post a competitive 345/6 in 50 overs. </p>.<p>In response, MP were never really in the chase as Sanvir Singh (3/31), Gurnoor Brar (2/27), Krish Bhagat (2/28) and Ramandeep Singh (2/23) rolled them over for 162 in 31.2 overs. </p>.<p><strong>Brief scores: </strong></p><p><strong>Vidarbha:</strong> 300/9 in 50 overs (Atharva Taide 62, Dhruv Shorey 49, Yash Rathod 86; Ishant Sharma 2-47, Navdeep Saini 2-68, Prince Yadav 2-59, Nitish Rana 2-19) bt Delhi: 224 all out in 45.1 overs (Vaibhav Kandpal 28, Priyansh Arya 28, Anuj Rawat 66, Harsh Tyagi 27; Praful Hinge 2-54, Nachiket Bhute 4-51, Harsh Dubey 3-36) by 76 runs.</p>.<p><strong>Punjab:</strong> 345/6 in 50 overs (Harnoor Singh 51, Prabhsimran Singh 88, Anmolpreet Singh 70, Nehal Wadhera 56; Tripuresh Singh 2-51, Venkatesh Iyer 2-60) bt Madhya Pradesh: 162 all out in 31.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 38, Tripuresh Singh 31; Gurnoor Brar 2-27, Krish Bhagat 2-28, Sanvir Singh 3-31, Ramandeep Singh 2-23) by 183 runs. </p>