Explained | What is a dope test?

Over the last decade, doping has been in the news as many athletes have landed in trouble after testing positive for banned substances. And ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Indian sprinter Dhanalaksmi, who was part of the 4x100m relay team, and Aishwarya Babu, the triple-jump national record holder, failed their dope tests. It's time to take a closer look at the dope test itself.

What is a dope test?

The test is conducted to check the presence of psychoactive drugs in biological specimens. Psychoactive drugs are substances that affect how the brain works and cause changes in mood, awareness, thoughts, feelings and behaviour. Doping control (testing) is one tool that Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs) use to level the playing field and protect clean sport, as per the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

How is the testing done?

The test can be conducted using body fluids such as urine, saliva, sweat and blood or solid specimens like hair and nails. However, urine is the most common mode for sample collection in dope testing.

There are two types of tests. There is an initial screening test by an immunoassay, a procedure that's used for detecting or measuring specific proteins or other substances. This delivers quick results within a few minutes, similar to a pregnancy test.

Then, a confirmatory test - a gas chromatography and mass spectrophotometry one - is conducted. These tests are costly and complex. These samples are collected from athletes and analysed in specialised laboratories as per WADA protocols.

Which substances are banned?

Substances such as heroin, morphine, codeine, buprenorphine and tramadol are on the WADA prohibited substance list.

When should the test be conducted?

It varies from drug to drug. Generally, for drugs like heroin, the window of detection ranges from six hours up to two days from last intake.

Where are tests conducted?

If the athlete is competing at the national or international level, they are subject to doping control and can be tested anytime and anywhere, in accordance with the WADA anti-doping process.

The immunoassay-based urine kits are easily available and are relatively cheap. The confirmatory tests are expensive and need to be conducted in accredited laboratories.