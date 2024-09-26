Daniel Ricciardo dropped by RB, replaced by Liam Lawson

Ricciardo had been racing for Red Bull's sister team RB since July 2023, hoping to be moved to Red Bull to pair with Max Verstappen. He struggled on the track this season and accumulated just 12 points, putting him in a distant 14th place in the standings. Verstappen, the leader, has 331 points for comparison.

RB's other driver, Yuki Tsunoda, has 22 points and sits in 12th place.

Laurent Mekies, the RB principal, addressed Ricciardo's exit.

"He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit," Mekies said in a team statement. "Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family."

Riccardo's results as well as the thought of losing Lawson spurred RB to action, apparently. According to multiple reports, Lawson had a clause in his contract that stipulated he could become a free agent if not given a seat for next season. That seat change is happening now, however, until waiting until the end of the season.

Ricciardo finished in 18th place last week at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lawson filled in for an injured Ricciardo in 2023, making his Grand Prix debut in Zandvoort, and drove in five races. He finished ninth in Singapore.