Team by team review of the Canadian Grand Prix

Team by team review of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, round nine of the 24 race season (listed in championship order):

Red Bull (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez retired)

Verstappen won in Canada for the third year in a row, taking his season's tally to six and career haul to 60. He started on the front row with the same time as Russell and finished 3.8 seconds ahead of Norris.

Perez started 16th and made contact with Gasly, damaging the front wing. He spun off backwards into the barriers and rebounded on lap 53. Perez returned to the pits with a broken rear wing.

He has taken only four points from the last three races. Verstappen now has a 56-point lead over Leclerc, Red Bull are 49 ahead of Ferrari.

Ferrari (Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz retired)

Ferrari's first double retirement since Azerbaijan in 2022 and first blank since Australia in April last year. Leclerc had problems with the power unit but managed a reset. Lapped, he retired on lap 40.

Sainz was caught out by a wet kerb on lap 53 and spun, bouncing onto the track and colliding with Albon. Ferrari and Leclerc remained second overall.