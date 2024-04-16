FIDE: Gukesh and Nepomniactchi stay in joint lead; draw between Vidit and R Praggnanandhaa

The much touted encounter between two joint leaders, debutant Gukesh all of 17 years and hot favourite, 33-year-old Ian Neomniachtchi gunning for his third title on the trot petered to a quiet draw in the ninth round of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament being played at Toronto, Canada.

The all-Indian game between R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi also failed to provide any fireworks, fizzling into a draw. The top two rating favourites Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura carved out victories against Nijat Abasov and Alireza Ferouzja respectively, albeit not as convincingly as they would have liked, but never-the less moved up the standings and enhance their title chances. Four more rounds remain to be played in this 8 player Double Round Robin event.

Gukesh and Nepomniatchi continue to stay in joint lead with 6 points each but now find Pragg, Caruana and Nakamura chasing within striking distance of just half a point. Vidit too stays in contention with 5 points while Alireza with 3.5 points, after today’s loss is just left with a theoretical possibility. The elite eight player candidates are heading into the third rest day tomorrow, a much needed respite after three dramatic rounds. The winner of this tournament will qualify for the World title match against reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China.

In the Women’s section, both the Chinese women in fray are jointly leading the event with 6.5 points each. Lei Tingjie scored a crucial victory over Alexandra Goryachkina while overnight sole leader Tan Zhongyi was held to a draw by India’s Koneru Humpy. R Vaishali scored a victory over Nurgyul Salimova while Kateryna Lagno was held to a draw by Anna Muzychuk. Lagno and Goryachkina have tallied 5.5 points and Humpy 4.5.