5 Indians shooters in men's 10m air rifle championships

Five Indians in men's 10m air rifle finals of junior world championships

This is the first multi-discipline event since the Tokyo Olympics, which will see participation from as many as 32 nations and nearly 370 athletes

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 30 2021, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 07:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

As many as five Indian shooters made the eight-man finals of the men's 10m air rifle event in the ISSF Junior World Championship on Wednesday.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil was second in the qualification with a total of 630.2, Srikanth Dhanush was third with 629.6, Paarth Makhija was fourth with 629.2, Rajpreet Singh was fifth 628.1 while Yash Vardhan was sixth with 626.6 on the opening day of the competition.

Olympic champion William Shaner of USA shot the best qualification score of 630.7 in 10m air rifle qualification.

The overall 74-strong Indian contingent has among them the cream of the country's junior shooting talent, including Olympians Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, besides names such as Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, Ganemat Sekhon and Mehuli Ghosh, who have played for the senior India teams earlier.

This is the first multi-discipline event since the Tokyo Olympics, which will see participation from as many as 32 nations and nearly 370 athletes.

There are 14 gold medals at stake in the first three competition days of the championship. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
India
Rifle

What's Brewing

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

More coal projects to double B'luru pollution in 10 yrs

More coal projects to double B'luru pollution in 10 yrs

India assured of maiden medal in Asian TT Championships

India assured of maiden medal in Asian TT Championships

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Tax case witness defrauds truck drivers as GST officer

Tax case witness defrauds truck drivers as GST officer

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

 