AFC Awards 2023: AIFF gets Grassroots Football honour

<p>New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was on Tuesday conferred with the prestigious President's Recognition Award for Grassroots Football (Silver) during the AFC Annual Awards in Seoul.</p><p>Since the preceding AFC Annual Awards in Doha last year, when it was handed the bronze award, the AIFF has been endorsed with a silver-level membership under the AFC Grassroots Charter.</p><p>The AIFF has been credited for its strong commitment towards grassroots development and establishing long-term sustainable programmes, facilitating regional involvement, and strong partnerships with various stakeholders across the country, the national federation said in a statement.</p><p>AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey accepted the award on behalf of the federation.</p>