AIFF sacks head coach Igor Stimac

The senior officials of AIFF held a virtual meeting on Monday and gave the Croat the marching orders.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 14:36 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has sacked senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac with immediate effect, reports PTI news agency.

The senior officials of AIFF held a virtual meeting on Monday and gave the Croat the marching orders. 

Noting the disappointing outcome of the senior men’s national team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new head coach would be best placed to take the team forward. 

(More to follow)

