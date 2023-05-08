Apologetic Messi returns to training with Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday six days after Argentina's World Cup-winning captain was suspended for going on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.
"Leo Messi returns to training Monday morning," tweeted the club along with a photo of the 35-year-old in action. His return makes it likely he will feature in PSG's home match with relegation-threatened Ajaccio next Saturday.
PSG hold the whip hand in defending their Ligue 1 title, a six point lead over Lens with four matches remaining.
Lionel Messi posts a Saudi Arabia photo on social media as his future at PSG remains uncertain
He was suspended by the Qatar-owned club after failing to turn up for training last Monday.
Instead, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner travelled to Saudi Arabia without PSG's permission to fulfil commitments as part of a contract with the country's tourist office.
Messi subsequently apologised in a video posted on Instagram to his 458 million followers.
"I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia having cancelled it previously. This time I couldn't cancel it. I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides to do."
The affair has made it increasingly unlikely that Messi will remain at PSG beyond this season, when his two-year contract with the club expires.
