Arsenal hang on to beat Spurs, stretch lead at top

London: Arsenal held on to beat battling local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after an emphatic first-half display and a nervous second period in an electric derby atmosphere on Sunday.

An own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and efforts from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz put the Gunners in control at halftime and although Spurs fought back through Cristian Romero's strike and a Son Heung-min penalty the visitors claimed the three points.

The victory moved Mikel Arteta's Gunners further ahead of second-placed champions Manchester City, who have two games in hand and visit lowly Nottingham Forest later on Sunday.

Liverpool are in third spot a point behind City but like Arsenal having played 35 matches with three games left.

Tottenham's defeat hit their hopes of playing Champions League football next season as they stand seven points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit still with two games in hand.