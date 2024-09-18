AS Roma sack head coach De Rossi after winless start to Serie A

AS Roma have sacked head coach Daniele De Rossi after the club went winless in their first four league matches of the season, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, took over as head coach in January after Jose Mourninho was fired. He signed a contract extension until 2027 in June.

"Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team," Roma said in a statement.