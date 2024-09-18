Home
AS Roma sack head coach De Rossi after winless start to Serie A

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, took over as head coach in January after Jose Mourninho was fired. He signed a contract extension until 2027 in June.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 09:46 IST

AS Roma have sacked head coach Daniele De Rossi after the club went winless in their first four league matches of the season, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, took over as head coach in January after Jose Mourninho was fired. He signed a contract extension until 2027 in June.

"Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team," Roma said in a statement.

"The club's decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages."

Roma, who conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Genoa in the weekend, have three points after four matches. They host Udinese on Sunday.

Published 18 September 2024, 09:46 IST
FootballSports NewsAS RomaSerie A

