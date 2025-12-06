Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Aston Villa stun Arsenal with Emiliano Buendia's last-gasp winner

Arsenal responded after the break with Trossard equalising from close range seven minutes after the restart after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez deflected a ball into his path.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 15:37 IST
Sports NewsSoccerArsenalAston Villa

Follow us on :

Follow Us